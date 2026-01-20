Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.5450, with a volume of 442252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alight from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Alight Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.43 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 94.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alight news, Director Kausik Rajgopal bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 125,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,452.48. The trade was a 46.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 193,116 shares of company stock valued at $448,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 135,109 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Alight by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 361,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 263,592 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alight by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,183,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 145,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,557,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 637,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Alight by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc (NYSE: ALIT) is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight’s core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

Featured Stories

