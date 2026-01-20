Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.2350, with a volume of 36229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Enovis from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 61.22%.The firm had revenue of $548.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $27,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kleckner purchased 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $74,829.76. Following the purchase, the insider owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,996.64. This represents a 25.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,435,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enovis by 91.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after buying an additional 551,613 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Enovis by 191.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 810,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,772,000 after buying an additional 532,648 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 682.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Enovis by 42.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,352,000 after acquiring an additional 411,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

