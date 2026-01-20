YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.8350, with a volume of 666368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 4,193.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF ( NYSEARCA:YMAX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy. YMAX was launched on Jan 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

