APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Update

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,725,362 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 9,876,621 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,721,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on APG. Barclays increased their price objective on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $49.00 price objective on APi Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.24.

APG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 593,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,975. APi Group has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.56 and a beta of 1.70.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $12,270,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,968,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,583,631.10. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,060. This represents a 75.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $275,720 and have sold 900,000 shares worth $32,342,000. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Tema Etfs LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 196,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,831,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,273,000 after buying an additional 92,816 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in APi Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

