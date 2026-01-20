Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.86 and last traded at $99.34, with a volume of 10178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTKWY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer is a global information services and software company that provides professional information, software solutions and related services to customers in the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company operates internationally and its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam; its American Depositary Receipts trade on the OTC market under the symbol WTKWY.
The company’s offerings center on subscription-based digital products and workflow tools designed to help professionals make decisions, meet regulatory requirements and improve operational efficiency.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- A 7X Metals Surge Is Underway – Here’s Who’s Positioned
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Do not delete, read immediately
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.