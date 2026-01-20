Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.86 and last traded at $99.34, with a volume of 10178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTKWY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average is $125.90.

Wolters Kluwer is a global information services and software company that provides professional information, software solutions and related services to customers in the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company operates internationally and its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam; its American Depositary Receipts trade on the OTC market under the symbol WTKWY.

The company’s offerings center on subscription-based digital products and workflow tools designed to help professionals make decisions, meet regulatory requirements and improve operational efficiency.

