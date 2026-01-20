HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.5350, with a volume of 11103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HealthStream Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $634.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

HealthStream announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $40,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,813.42. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $48,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,208.98. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,680 shares of company stock valued at $139,336 in the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 15.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 882,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 184,917 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream’s platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company’s core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

