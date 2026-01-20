Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.7010, with a volume of 107968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TENB. Barclays cut their target price on Tenable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson set a $32.00 target price on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Tenable Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $2,854,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

Featured Articles

