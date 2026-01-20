Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,986 and last traded at GBX 1,988.97, with a volume of 3166781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,046.

BNZL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,350 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 2,372.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,121.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,283.94.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It also provides food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers, and the leisure sector; and gloves, boots, hard hats, ear and eye protection, and other workwear, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies, and asset protection products to industrial and construction, and ecommerce sectors.

