Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $338.90 and last traded at $339.8680, with a volume of 149782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $345.23.

Key Headlines Impacting Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $563.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $580.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $481.67 target price on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.67.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.43.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.20% and a net margin of 22.65%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 78.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $1,519,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 22.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.