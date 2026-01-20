SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,764,852 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 3,473,372 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,437,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,437,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 224.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF this week:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Shares of FEZ traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $67.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

Further Reading

