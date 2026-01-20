SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,764,852 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 3,473,372 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,437,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,437,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 224.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.
Key Stories Impacting SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UK leadership signals limit escalation risk—UK PM Keir Starmer ruled out retaliatory tariffs, which reduces the chance of a broader, sustained trade war and could help cap further downside for European exporters. Starmer rules out retaliatory tariffs against US over Greenland
- Neutral Sentiment: Safe-haven demand is lifting gold and other precious metals, which reflects risk-off positioning; this can divert some capital away from equities but also signal a temporary flight-to-safety rather than a long-term sell-off. Precious Metals Climb as Trump Plans Tariff on European Countries Over Greenland
- Neutral Sentiment: Crypto and broader risk assets have sold off alongside equities, indicating a generalized risk-off move rather than a Europe-specific fundamentals shock; that can amplify short-term volatility in FEZ. Bitcoin sell off along with stocks after Trump’s tariff threat over Greenland
- Negative Sentiment: Direct tariff threat from the U.S.—President Trump publicly threatened tariffs of 10% (rising to 25%) on certain European countries over the Greenland dispute, creating direct trade-risk for European exporters and prompting market repricing of cross?border trade exposure. Greenland PM issues defiant rebuke over Trump’s tariff threats: ‘We will not be pressured’
- Negative Sentiment: European equity indexes and futures weakened sharply as investors dumped export-heavy names—Stoxx Europe 600 moved notably lower early in the session, a direct driver for FEZ given its Euro Stoxx 50 exposure. European stocks fall sharply after Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland
- Negative Sentiment: Autos and other trade-sensitive sectors are particularly hit—analysts and market moves show auto makers and export-oriented industrials are among the worst affected, which matters because those sectors are significant components of FEZ. Auto giant shares tumble on Trump’s tariff threat over Greenland
SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance
About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF
SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.
