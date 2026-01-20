SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Short Interest Up 19.9% in December

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,121 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 13,449 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGT traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.23. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52 week low of $121.09 and a 52 week high of $172.02. The company has a market capitalization of $512.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Global Dow ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter valued at $835,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange. The Index component stocks are chosen by Dow Jones based on the combination of market data and fundamental data, such as float-adjusted market capitalization, sales/revenue and net profit.

