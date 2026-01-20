Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 191,951 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 240,004 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BRZU traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.43. 37,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,405. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.73. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000.

About Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Brazil 25-50 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Brazilian companies. BRZU was launched on Apr 10, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.