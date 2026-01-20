iExec RLC Self Reported Market Cap Hits $49.07 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $49.07 million and $4.10 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00001710 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,784 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is www.iex.ec/blog. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.98684549. The last known price of iExec RLC is 0.62094814 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $4,264,102.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

