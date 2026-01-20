Divi Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Divi has a total market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $52.02 thousand worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Divi has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Divi coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00004168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Divi Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,546,146,281 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,545,935,129.0525901. The last known price of Divi is 0.00161091 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $50,907.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars.

