Vapor (OTCMKTS:HCMC) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Critical Review

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) and Vapor (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

McKesson has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapor has a beta of -1.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for McKesson and Vapor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson 0 4 12 2 2.89 Vapor 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

McKesson currently has a consensus target price of $895.79, indicating a potential upside of 7.55%. Given McKesson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe McKesson is more favorable than Vapor.

85.1% of McKesson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vapor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of McKesson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Vapor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McKesson and Vapor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson $359.05 billion 0.29 $3.30 billion $32.13 25.92 Vapor N/A N/A -$11.89 million N/A N/A

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than Vapor.

Profitability

This table compares McKesson and Vapor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson 1.04% -248.14% 5.84% Vapor N/A N/A -484.59%

Summary

McKesson beats Vapor on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products. This segment also offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The RxTS segment serves biopharma and life sciences partners, and patients to address medication challenges for patients by working across healthcare; connects patients, pharmacies, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, and biopharma companies to deliver innovative solutions to help people get the medicine needed to live healthier lives; and provides prescription price transparency, benefit insight, dispensing support, third-party logistics, and wholesale distribution support services. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment offers medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers, including physician offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, hospital reference labs, and home health care agencies. The International segment provides distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in Europe and Canada. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Vapor

Healthier Choices Management Corp. operates natural and organic retail stores in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Grocery and Vapor. The company operates Ada's Natural Market and Paradise Health & Nutrition stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items; Mother Earth's Storehouse and Ellwood Thompson stores, which provide organic and health foods, and vitamins; and Greens Natural Food stores that offers organic produce and non-GMO groceries and bulk foods, various local products, juice and smoothie bar, fresh foods, vitamins and supplements, and health and beauty products. It also sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and personal care products through its TheVitaminStore.com website. In addition, the company offers Q-Unit and Q-Cup technology, a product that enables consumers to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally. Healthier Choices Management Corp. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

