Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM Shares Purchased by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 503.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,175 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 367,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 57,303 shares in the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 142,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 274,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

