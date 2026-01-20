Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 171,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,673,000. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 3.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.1%

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 2.41%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,785.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,496.40. This trade represents a 7.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.11 per share, for a total transaction of $101,332.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,261.35. The trade was a 3.74% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 2,513 shares of company stock valued at $335,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Baird R W downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.