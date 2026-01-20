Root Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

