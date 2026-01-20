Root Financial Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

