Root Financial Partners LLC Has $908,000 Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF $VFQY

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 160.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 61,048 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 217.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6%

BATS:VFQY opened at $158.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $116.51 and a 12-month high of $150.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.76.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

