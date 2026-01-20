Root Financial Partners LLC Has $86.37 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,739,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $86,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,145,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,074,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,129,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,138 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,789,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,611,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

