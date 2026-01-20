Root Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,696 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,542,166,000 after buying an additional 3,096,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,048,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,569,000 after buying an additional 243,030 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,535,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,106,000 after buying an additional 452,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,755,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,892,000 after acquiring an additional 659,045 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $110.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

