Root Financial Partners LLC Has $37.74 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,582,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,128 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $37,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 80,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFAR was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

