Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS Shares Acquired by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,299 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $28,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $185,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 14.4%

DFIS stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation. DFIS was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.