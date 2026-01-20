Whitbread (LON:WTB) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Berenberg Bank

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,900 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 2,900 to GBX 2,450 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,110.83.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,758.10 on Monday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,597.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,921.99.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

