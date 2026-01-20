XP Power (LON:XPP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,048 price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,512.67.

Shares of XPP stock opened at GBX 1,004 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 911.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 925.94. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 600 and a one year high of GBX 1,347.03. The company has a market cap of £281.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 904, for a total transaction of £27,138.08. Also, insider Daniel Shook purchased 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,038 per share, with a total value of £11,449.14. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies. It also provides engineering services. The company serves healthcare, industrial technology, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing industries. XP Power Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Singapore.

