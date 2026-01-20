U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07, Zacks reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Key Headlines Impacting U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,179,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,808,000 after buying an additional 648,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,438,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,486,000 after acquiring an additional 172,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,320,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,750,000 after acquiring an additional 706,729 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,598,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,954,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,452,000 after purchasing an additional 89,297 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

