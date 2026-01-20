Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Price Target to GBX 94

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 85 to GBX 94 in a report released on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dowlais Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.

Shares of DWL opened at GBX 92.76 on Tuesday. Dowlais Group has a 52-week low of GBX 46.98 and a 52-week high of GBX 95.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -14.49.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software. The company is also involved in the production of metal powders and powder metal parts for the automotive and industrial sectors, as well as the provision of hydrogen storage solutions.

