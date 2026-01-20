Tradewinds LLC. Invests $8.56 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,000. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,247,289. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI set a $380.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $328.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.18. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.