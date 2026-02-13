First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI) Short Interest Up 326.1% in January

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 438,809 shares, a growth of 326.1% from the January 15th total of 102,988 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 560,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 560,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,712,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,015,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,145,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,812 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,695,000. Finally, McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,041,000.

Shares of WCMI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 604,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,603. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $925.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.41. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth. WCMI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by First Trust.

