LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF) Short Interest Up 348.5% in January

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,350 shares, an increase of 348.5% from the January 15th total of 301 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,610 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,610 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Get LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF alerts:

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3091 dividend. This represents a yield of 273.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The LeaderSharesTM AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (LSAF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the AlphaFactor U.S. Core Equity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US stocks selected by multiple fundamental factors. LSAF was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by LeaderShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.