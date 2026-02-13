Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Trading Down 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.44. 89,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 66,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

ALYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on Alithya Group from C$2.85 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Alithya Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27. The stock has a market cap of C$144.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.17.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$115.16 million during the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. Analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. will post 0.0400733 EPS for the current year.

Alithya Group Inc is a leader in Strategy and digital transformation, with professionals in Canada, the us, and Europe. Its integrated offering is laid out as follows: Strategy, custom solutions, Microsoft solutions, and Oracle solutions. Clients entrust the company with their strategic projects across Banking, Investment and Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, Telecommunications, Transportation, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

