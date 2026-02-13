Divi Market Capitalization Hits $6.42 Million (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Divi has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Divi coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Divi has a total market cap of $6.42 million and $51.01 thousand worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Divi alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Divi

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,569,778,760 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,569,417,710.3168838. The last known price of Divi is 0.00139834 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $51,375.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.