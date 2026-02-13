Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 13th (ABNB, AIP, AMAT, AX, BKNG, BROS, BUD, CMPX, CXW, DOMO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 13th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley Securities. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $400.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $6,250.00 target price on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jones Trading. Jones Trading currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its market underperform rating reissued by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $345.00 target price on the stock.

