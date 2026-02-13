Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Releases Earnings Results

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NPCPF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Nippon Paint has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

About Nippon Paint

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of paints and coatings, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1881 in Osaka, Japan. The company develops, produces, and markets a broad portfolio of decorative paints for residential and commercial applications, as well as high-performance industrial coatings tailored to automotive, marine, aerospace, protective, and general industrial markets. Its product lines include emulsions, primers, topcoats, powder coatings, and specialty formulations designed to meet stringent performance and environmental standards.

Through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, Nippon Paint serves customers across Asia, Europe, North America, and other emerging markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.