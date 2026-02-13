Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Issues Earnings Results

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

NYSE BLX traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 72,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,922. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.83. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLX. Weiss Ratings raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, commonly known as BLADEx and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLX, is a multilateral financial institution dedicated to promoting foreign trade and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Panama City, the bank provides specialized trade finance solutions to corporate clients and financial institutions, helping to facilitate cross-border transactions across key markets in the region. Its services encompass import and export financing, supply chain solutions, project and structured finance, as well as treasury and risk management products.

Established in 1977 by a consortium of 20 Latin American and Caribbean governments in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), BLADEx has a mandate to support economic development through trade facilitation.

