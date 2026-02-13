Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Up 3.3%

DNPLY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

