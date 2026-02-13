JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Short Interest Up 371.1% in January

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 222,899 shares, an increase of 371.1% from the January 15th total of 47,313 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. 124,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,657. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 27,572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Promethium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

