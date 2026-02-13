JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Short Interest Up 371.1% in January

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 222,899 shares, an increase of 371.1% from the January 15th total of 47,313 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Up 0.1%
JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. 124,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,657. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.
JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
