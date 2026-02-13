Wrapped CRO Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $57.79 million and approximately $789.00 thousand worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 736,912,812 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 737,034,114.53167702. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07631182 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $844,998.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

