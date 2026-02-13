Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Trading Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.22 and last traded at $38.22. 11,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 28,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRZBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Commerzbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commerzbank

Commerzbank Trading Down 5.5%

Institutional Trading of Commerzbank

The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerzbank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.