Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Banco Do Brasil SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $4.71. Banco Do Brasil shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 461,627 shares.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Banco do Brasil reported stronger?than?expected 4Q results (EPS US$0.19 vs. consensus US$0.13; revenue R$8.61b vs. est. R$7.41b), showing better operating performance than feared. This explains some buying interest and supports near?term earnings confidence. Earnings release

Quarterly beat — Banco do Brasil reported stronger?than?expected 4Q results (EPS US$0.19 vs. consensus US$0.13; revenue R$8.61b vs. est. R$7.41b), showing better operating performance than feared. This explains some buying interest and supports near?term earnings confidence. Positive Sentiment: Management outlook — the bank said adjusted net profit could rebound up to ~26% in 2026, signaling management expects improvements next year and giving investors a recovery thesis beyond 2025 weakness. Reuters: profits rebounding

Management outlook — the bank said adjusted net profit could rebound up to ~26% in 2026, signaling management expects improvements next year and giving investors a recovery thesis beyond 2025 weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction mixed — Brazil?listed BBAS3 spiked intraday after the quarter but analysts quickly flagged structural headwinds; short?term volatility likely as traders weigh the beat vs. recurring weaknesses. Valor Investe: shares jump after results

Market reaction mixed — Brazil?listed BBAS3 spiked intraday after the quarter but analysts quickly flagged structural headwinds; short?term volatility likely as traders weigh the beat vs. recurring weaknesses. Negative Sentiment: Large credit shock — Braskem reportedly defaulted on ~R$3.6 billion owed to Banco do Brasil, creating near?term credit risk and potential provisioning needs that can pressure earnings and capital. Tribuna Hoje: Braskem default

Large credit shock — Braskem reportedly defaulted on ~R$3.6 billion owed to Banco do Brasil, creating near?term credit risk and potential provisioning needs that can pressure earnings and capital. Negative Sentiment: Profit slump — Full?year 2025 net income fell sharply (?R$20.7bn, down ~45% year?over?year) and 4Q profit dropped ~40% versus prior year, underlining that the beat was relative to low expectations and that earnings power is impaired. That explains investor caution despite the quarter beat. Gazeta Digital: FY2025 profit down 45%

Profit slump — Full?year 2025 net income fell sharply (?R$20.7bn, down ~45% year?over?year) and 4Q profit dropped ~40% versus prior year, underlining that the beat was relative to low expectations and that earnings power is impaired. That explains investor caution despite the quarter beat. Negative Sentiment: Sector and macro headwinds — management and reporters flagged a challenging 2026 outlook driven by agricultural sector stress and other headwinds, which could pressure loan performance and fee income going forward. Agência Brasil: forecasts challenging 2026

A number of brokerages have commented on BDORY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Banco Do Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Do Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Do Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Do Brasil Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Banco Do Brasil had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Do Brasil SA will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Do Brasil Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA is one of Brazil’s largest and oldest financial institutions, founded in 1808. As a state-controlled commercial bank with a long history in the country’s financial system, it provides a broad range of universal banking services to individual, corporate and public-sector clients. The bank’s activities include retail banking, corporate and commercial lending, asset management, investment banking, treasury and capital markets operations, trade finance and international banking services.

Banco do Brasil offers a full suite of products such as deposit accounts, payment and cash management services, mortgages and consumer credit, credit cards, leasing and structured finance, as well as insurance and pension products through affiliated businesses.

