Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 122,479 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 56,103 shares.The stock last traded at $19.0750 and had previously closed at $17.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDHC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

