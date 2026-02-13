Winpak (TSE:WPK) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$50.55 and last traded at C$50.55, with a volume of 56465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.47.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.11.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$60.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$394.42 million for the quarter. Winpak had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.5432473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winpak’s vision is to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet. Winpak manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and innovative packaging machines, primarily used for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical and personal care. Winpak specializes in three main streams of packaging – Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging & Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Company is closely aligned with Wipak, one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of packaging materials.

