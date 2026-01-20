Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 951.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,980.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.05. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $102.66.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 32.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,549.44. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,775. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. The company’s flagship product, Cologuard®, is a noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer that was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. By combining DNA mutation analysis with hemoglobin detection, Cologuard aims to improve screening adherence and identify cancers and precancerous lesions in average-risk adults.

Since its founding in 1995, Exact Sciences has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal research and development.

Further Reading

