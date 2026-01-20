Providence First Trust Co Sells 5,652 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Providence First Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.05 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.15 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

