40,620 Shares in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,462,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,941 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rubrik by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,552,000 after purchasing an additional 543,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,132,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rubrik by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,159,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,022 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $812,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,515.68. This trade represents a 80.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 349,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,513,312.10. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 249,396 shares of company stock valued at $19,381,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Guggenheim set a $110.00 target price on Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.18.

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

