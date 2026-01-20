Slow Capital Inc. Has $19.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $19,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

