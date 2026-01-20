Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.3333.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 124,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 80.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,950,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,342,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,126,000 after acquiring an additional 227,597 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

