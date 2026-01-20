Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Brinker International from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brinker International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.89.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $157.78 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $192.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a return on equity of 164.66% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 136,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000.

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full?service restaurants, offering a range of American?style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family?friendly dining experiences. Through dine?in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited?time offerings and seasonal beverages.

