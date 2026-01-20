Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $486.15 million, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Cathrine Cotman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $58,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 37,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,729.10. This represents a 11.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,906,000 after acquiring an additional 67,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 297,179 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,054,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 806,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 320,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 743,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company’s portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long?term, triple?net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust’s holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

